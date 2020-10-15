News

Minister pledges to recover encroached UniAbuja land

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, has promised to help the University of Abuja recover its swathe of land from the hands of encroachers. Bello, who made the promise yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with the management of the university, said a technical team had been set up to frontally confront the challenges of encroachment in the university. He said: “We had before now marked some points for demolition, what we will do now is to revisit them, work with the relevant departments and units, including town planning and carry out the exercise in line with the Abuja Master Plan.”

While giving assurances of his visit to physically assess the structures and developments on the university’s campuses, the minister said the long standing relationship between the ministry and the ivory tower would be mutually beneficial to both parties if resuscitated. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah, had earlier solicited for the cooperation of the ministry to end encroachment on the university’s land.

“We need assistance of the Development Control Unit to demolish all illegal structures already marked for demolition without action. We need the cooperation of the Honorable Minister to reclaim the other university land from further encroachment by whatever way the ministry might assist, including resettlement of legitimate and yet to be resettled natives

