‘Minister raised Money for Siasia’

Contrary to insinuations by embattled former Super Eagles’ Coach, Samson Siasia that he was abandoned following his ban by FIFA for alleged match-fixing, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and its Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare raised money for him and brought his plight to the attention of individuals and organizations to intervene in his matter. The Ministry, through the Minister, was able to raise money that Siasia personally collected while he was also connected to persons and entities that raised money to assist him in appealing his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). In response to concerted appeal launched by the Minister, Governors of Lagos, Edo, and Delta states made available money.
Related Articles
20 elite runners for Kaduna Marathon
It was another epoch making moment in the history of Kaduna State as the state announced the organisation of the maiden edition of the state’s half marathon. Speaking during the World Press conference at the Government House Kaduna on Saturday, the chairman of the steering committee of the Half Marathon, Jimi Lawal, revealed that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
La Liga returns this weekend on StarTimes
The last time neither of the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, were not leading after the ninth matchday was in 2006, when Sevilla topped the table by one point from Barcelona, with Real fourth. Looking at the current La Liga table, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid occupy first, second and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at US trials
Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt’s 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday, reports Reuters. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)