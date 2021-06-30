Sports

‘Minister raised Money for Siasia’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Contrary to insinuations by embattled former Super Eagles’ Coach, Samson Siasia that he was abandoned following his ban by FIFA for alleged match-fixing, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and its Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare raised money for him and brought his plight to the attention of individuals and organizations to intervene in his matter. The Ministry, through the Minister, was able to raise money that Siasia personally collected while he was also connected to persons and entities that raised money to assist him in appealing his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). In response to concerted appeal launched by the Minister, Governors of Lagos, Edo, and Delta states made available money.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

20 elite runners for Kaduna Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya and Baba Negedu Kaduna

It was another epoch making moment in the history of Kaduna State as the state announced the organisation of the maiden edition of the state’s half marathon.   Speaking during the World Press conference at the Government House Kaduna on Saturday, the chairman of the steering committee of the Half Marathon, Jimi Lawal, revealed that […]
Sports

La Liga returns this weekend on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The last time neither of the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, were not leading after the ninth matchday was in 2006, when Sevilla topped the table by one point from Barcelona, with Real fourth. Looking at the current La Liga table, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid occupy first, second and […]
Sports

Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at US trials

Posted on Author Reporter

  Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt’s 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday, reports Reuters. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica