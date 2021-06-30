‘Minister raised Money for Siasia’

Contrary to insinuations by embattled former Super Eagles’ Coach, Samson Siasia that he was abandoned following his ban by FIFA for alleged match-fixing, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and its Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare raised money for him and brought his plight to the attention of individuals and organizations to intervene in his matter. The Ministry, through the Minister, was able to raise money that Siasia personally collected while he was also connected to persons and entities that raised money to assist him in appealing his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). In response to concerted appeal launched by the Minister, Governors of Lagos, Edo, and Delta states made available money.

