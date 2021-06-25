Sports

Minister receives Olympics-bound Oshonaike, Anyanacho

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

With 28 days to the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Minister of Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has reassured Olympic Bound – Athletes Elizabeth Anyanacho and Funke Oshonaike – that the country was looking forward to celebrating their podium success after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The minister gave this assurance when he hosted Anyanacho and Oshonaike in his office in Abuja on Thursday. “The next 29 days we will be racing non-stop. I recall when I visited Elizabeth’s camp in Maitama, Abuja, I saw her and two others who are also African champions training.

I saw the commitment, dedication and we made commitment to support her which we did almost immediately. We got her adopted on the spot after we made a pitch for her, the adopter preceded and paid the cash that same day.” The Minister stated further: “Elizabeth is a young, exceptional and extremely promising lady who is almost at the zenith of her career, even if it is just at the African level. She earned the ticket to the Olympics as a result of hardwork.” Speaking on Funke Oshonaike, who is making a record seventh appearance at the Olympics, Dare said: “This lady has been terrific and through a lot, any other young person would have given up in this country.

In an event dominated by Asians, you have proven that you are a special breed.” On plans to motivate the athletes further, the minister affirmed: ” We are going to have a program once team Nigeria list is ready, It’s a 20 minutes documentary on TV stations profiling each of our athletes and their exploits because Nigerians don’t really know what we have.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Kane back on target to deepen West Ham’s misery

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester survive Brighton scare Once again it was impossible not to feel that there is more to come from Tottenham, even though they got the job done in the end. It was a slog for long spells and although they were entitled to argue that they shaded this low-key London derby, they only ended their […]
Sports

Boxing legend, Hagler, dies aged 66

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former undisputed middleweight world champion ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66. The American dominated the middleweight division from 1979 until his controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987, reports the BBC. “Today, unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” his […]
Sports

Adekuruoye promises gold in Tokyo, hails Sports Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Odunayo Adekuruoye says her sight is firmly set on winning gold for Nigeria at the games.   Adekuruoye who was ranked the world number one in 57kg freestyle wrestling after sixth consecutive African championship crown in February last year also won her event at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica