Minister receives Olympics-bound Oshonaike, Anyanacho

With 28 days to the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Minister of Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has reassured Olympic Bound – Athletes Elizabeth Anyanacho and Funke Oshonaike – that the country was looking forward to celebrating their podium success after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The minister gave this assurance when he hosted Anyanacho and Oshonaike in his office in Abuja on Thursday. “The next 29 days we will be racing non-stop. I recall when I visited Elizabeth’s camp in Maitama, Abuja, I saw her and two others who are also African champions training.

I saw the commitment, dedication and we made commitment to support her which we did almost immediately. We got her adopted on the spot after we made a pitch for her, the adopter preceded and paid the cash that same day.” The Minister stated further: “Elizabeth is a young, exceptional and extremely promising lady who is almost at the zenith of her career, even if it is just at the African level. She earned the ticket to the Olympics as a result of hardwork.” Speaking on Funke Oshonaike, who is making a record seventh appearance at the Olympics, Dare said: “This lady has been terrific and through a lot, any other young person would have given up in this country.

In an event dominated by Asians, you have proven that you are a special breed.” On plans to motivate the athletes further, the minister affirmed: ” We are going to have a program once team Nigeria list is ready, It’s a 20 minutes documentary on TV stations profiling each of our athletes and their exploits because Nigerians don’t really know what we have.

