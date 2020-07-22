Sports

Minister Receives Report of Taskforce on National Stadium

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has received the Comprehensive Audit Report of the Tenanted Facilities at the National Stadium, Suru-Lere, Lagos.
The 13 man Ministerial Taskforce Committee inaugurated by the Hon. Minister via a Webinar online conference on Tuesday, the 9th of June 2020 kept to the Terms of Reference , concluded the assignment and submitted their findings.
The chairman of the Taskforce and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Gabriel Aduda alongside other members after a thorough and detailed findings submitted the report to the Minister in Abuja.
The Minister while receiving the report deeply appreciated the commitment and timely delivery of the report which he said will fully kick start the full implementation of the restructuring of the stadium to a World Class standard that will bring back its earlier glory and pride of place, more so it will bring joy and satisfaction to all our football loving Nigerian citizens and the entire globe.

The Minister also commended the political will and committed interest of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore these stadia across the Nation to their earlier glories and to also meet FIFA standard to qualify Nigeria stadia for international tournament.

