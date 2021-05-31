Sports

Minister rescues Female Handball  Nations Cup dream

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The quick intervention of the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has rescued the female national handball team from missing out of participating  at the Nations Cup in Cameroon after delayed funding threatened their build-up.
Dare had on May 5 visited the team at their Abuja camp in company of the head of the HFN Caretaker Committee, Sam Ocheho where  he charged them to ensure they pick one of the World Cup slots allocated to Africa with an assurance to make funds available.
While the money was  eventually approved by the Minister, the long process of getting it released created doubt and panic, until the minister directed that the money should be sourced and released.
An elated Ocheho thanked the minister for coming to the team’s  aid.
“We are grateful to the minister for making good his promise to provide funds for the Nations Cup. Although the money was approved by the minister, but the process of getting  it released was getting  tough. However, thanks to the minister’s intervention, part of the money was released to enable us buy tickets and attend to other important  needs. So excited that we are returning to the Nations Cup after more than 26 years absence.”
Meanwhile, the team has intensified training and have played three friendly games.
In the first, they defeated FCT Under-18 Boys 36-26 last Wednesday. Two days later, they narrowly defeated the Niger State Under-21 Men’s team and lost to Suleja Shooters 31-29 on Saturday, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
The Women’s Afcon-bound team will play their last tune-up match on Tuesday.
The national team has been in camp since May 2 under the supervision of Coach Rafiu Salami.
The team, which commenced camping with 24 players, including three Benin Republic-based professionals, has been trimmed to 18 players.
Coach Salami,however, confirmed that two more players will be dropped before the team’s departure to Yaounde on Friday, June 4.
The team, which is camped at  the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonement, Abuja, is making her first appearance at the Nations Cup after 26 years.
Nigeria is drawn in a tough Group B, alongside DR Congo who Nigeria will play on June 8, tournament host Cameroun, and Kenya.
The team’s main target is to win one of the four African tickets to the World Cup.
The 2021 Africa Women’s Handball Nation’s Cup is slated to hold from June 6 – 18, and will feature 12 countries, grouped into three pools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Coppa Italia: Ronaldo strikes twice to give Juve edge over Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Andrea Pirlo says a Serie A defeat by Internazionale helped his Juventus side address their issues and earn revenge with a 2-1 semi-final first-leg victory against their rivals in the Coppa Italia. The Italian champions were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at San Siro on 17 January, but have won five consecutive games since including this […]
Sports

Bellerin at Arsenal crossroads as PSG prepare transfer bid for Gunners star

Posted on Author Reporter

  Of all the Arsenal squad there are few, perhaps none, whose connection with the squad is as deep as that of Hector Bellerin. Among first team players only Mesut Ozil and Emiliano Martinez are longer serving. Only the former has made more appearances. Whilst Ozil has been ostracised Bellerin has grown in prominence since signing […]
Sports

Johsua, Pulev bout now Nov. – Promoter

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev will take place in November in front of fans. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, after a two-fight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica