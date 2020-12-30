Sports

Minister: Resumption of league, big relief

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has affirmed that the resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League has brought a big relief after months of uncertainty .
Dare made this assertion in a media chart following the kickoff of the new NPFL season last weekend.

“Truly, it is really a sign of relief to see the NPFL return. You can see the excitement on social media and economic activities in different venues talking about the hotels, restaurants and hosts of others who are beneficiaries of the restart of the league.

“The return of the league brought about economic gains and it will reduce social vices among the youth.

“Even the gladiators of the game are not left out of the party, players get travel allowances, referees, match officials and as well back room staff,” Dare posited.
The Minister commended the efforts the League Management Company for ensuring that the NPFL returned, while assuring that the Ministry of sports will give them full support.

He said: “I want to commend the LMC for restarting the league, as a ministry we will support LMC to grow the league, which is critical for sports Development in the country.”

“The contents are coming back gradually, which is key to football development. The LMC alone cannot promote the league, the media has a very important role to play as well. We must project the league in a good light as sports journalists. You see what European journalists are doing to promote their league and their players, we can emulate good projection and add value to the league. This will attract more sponsors to invest in our league.”

