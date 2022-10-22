Sports

…Minister salutes historic show

The Honourable Sports Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated the Nigerian U17 Women’s football team, Flamingos for their historic qualification for the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India. Nigeria beat one of the tournament’s favourites United States of America 4-3 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw at full time on Friday. The victory has ensured Nigeria’s best ever performance in the competition as she had never gone beyond the quarter final stage in previous editions.

In his congratulatory message to the team, the Sports Minister urged the Flamingos not to rest on their oars and thrive to go all the way. “I salute your courage and tenacity. You have made history and done the nation proud. We have never reached this stage before so congratulations for achieving this feat.

“I want to challenge you not to rest on your oars. The trophy is in sight. Please keep your focus and keep thriving for the ultimate goal which is to win your next game and then the one after it. Believe in yourself. It is possible,” the Minister concluded.

 

Sports

Lagos flags off intervention scheme today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Lagos State Sports Commission has commenced the training of 600 school sports masters, PE teachers across Lagos as a first step in the deployment of the Lagos State School Sports Intervention Programme (LASSIP). Speaking on the commencement of the programme, Executive Chairman of the commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said that the programme will be deployed […]
Sports

Makinwa: Finidi, other ex-Eagles’ stars can boost NPFL

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Chief Coach of Katsina United FC, Henry Makinwa, has urged former Eagles stars who are into coaching to come back to the country and take up teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League.   Makinwa particularly called on former Eagles winger, Finidi George, to return home and prove himself with the rich coaching certificate he […]
Sports

‘Oasis Sports Academy’ll take youths off the streets’

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

General Overseer of Oasis of Fulfillment International Ministry and the CEO of the newly-established Oasis International Sports Academy Benin, Pastor Mrs. Gladys Malachi, has said that the unemployment crisis facing Nigeria can be solved if genuine men of God begin to look towards using their calling and ministries to establish Sports Academies. The academies according […]

