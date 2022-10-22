…Minister salutes historic show

The Honourable Sports Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated the Nigerian U17 Women’s football team, Flamingos for their historic qualification for the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India. Nigeria beat one of the tournament’s favourites United States of America 4-3 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw at full time on Friday. The victory has ensured Nigeria’s best ever performance in the competition as she had never gone beyond the quarter final stage in previous editions.

In his congratulatory message to the team, the Sports Minister urged the Flamingos not to rest on their oars and thrive to go all the way. “I salute your courage and tenacity. You have made history and done the nation proud. We have never reached this stage before so congratulations for achieving this feat.

“I want to challenge you not to rest on your oars. The trophy is in sight. Please keep your focus and keep thriving for the ultimate goal which is to win your next game and then the one after it. Believe in yourself. It is possible,” the Minister concluded.

