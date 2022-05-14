News

Minister, Sanwo-Olu task insurance firms on verified claims payment

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed and Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State have appealed to insurance companies to pay verified claims promptly to further entrench the culture of insurance among Nigerians and meet stakeholders’ expectations.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA and unveiling of Insurers House in Lagos, the Minister of Finance, who made the appeal, also assured that the Federal Government will on its part, continue to support the industry to drive economic growth. Dr. Ahmed, who Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, also highlighted the efforts of the current administration towards ensuring the growth of the insurance sector, saying that that the consolidated insurance bill currently before the National Assembly would redefine insurance business and meet stakeholders’ expectations when signed into law.

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, congratulated the NIA on the milestone, noting that the body had lived up to expectations by maintaining standards in the industry and urged the association to do more

 

