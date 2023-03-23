Minister seeks increased women’s participation in digital technology

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has advocated for women’s active inclusion in digital technology spheres. She said digital divide had far reaching consequences for women’s economic, social and political empowerment. Ahmed stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the International Women’s Day yearly programme of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). This year’s programme is themed, “Digit all innovation and technology for gender equality #embrace equity.” Harping on technology as pathway to achieving desired progress by women, the Minister noted that without technology women could not make the desired progress in Nigeria. “In this respect, we must seek for innovative solution that can facilitate how to leverage technology to close the gender gap and empower women to have access to health care , information, financial services, education and governance processes. “It is indeed gratifying to note that the commitment of this government to issues of women development and empowerment has remained legendary and commendable. Only recently, Mr President inaugurated the high level advisory council of women and national women economic policy dialogue whose major objective is to bridge the gender gap in our polity. “This council and policy initiative is meant to broaden the social, political and economic land scape for women’s development and is expected to work with other critical stakeholders towards achieving sustainable development goals of gender equality between now and the year 2030. This and other policies and programmes of government are indeed a testament to the unwavering commitment of government to dramatically change the narratives of women backwardness and bring them to reckoning with every facet of governance and leadership in the country,” she said. Reflecting on the essence of setting a day to honour women, Managing Director/CEO of DBN, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, said the global event recognised and celebrates women championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education. “At DBN, we believe that innovation is key to driving gender equality. We recognise and celebrate the unique contributions that women bring to the technology space, and we are committed to creating a workplace where women can thrive and succeed. We have made great strides in advancing gender equality within our establishment. “We have implemented programmes to support the development and advancement of women in leadership, and we have also established partnerships with organizations that work to empower women and girls across the country.”

