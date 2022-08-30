Minister should stop lying to Nigerians – ASUU president

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, in a monitored television programme interview on AIT, speaks on why university lecturers are yet to call off their over six-month strike, among other issues AKEEM NAFIU reports

Has there been any formal meeting between ASUU and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu?

What is the nature of negotiation that has been going on? We have not had any formal meeting with the Education Minister. He cannot use blackmail to solve people’s problems. The minister should stop lying to Nigerians. The Nimi Briggs Committee is to discuss one of the seven issues for which we are on strike. Only one item.

That item is the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement we had with the Federal Government. We have met with the committee and we had an agreement that the government has refused to implement. We have not had any formal meeting with either the minister or any government’s representatives on other issues. If the minister is saying we have met, he should provide the evidence.

At some point, we heard that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had to step down to allow the Minister of Education to take over negotiations with ASUU. What have you discussed with the Minister of Education?

It’s just the usual thing. It’s to make promises that were never implemented. We only met twice with the Minister of Labour at the beginning and nothing was resolved. What he told us was that he didn’t employ us and that we should go and meet the Minister of Education.

In the past, after a prolonged ASUU’s strike, former President Goodluck Jonathan intervened and there was a resolution. A situation where the ministers are not meeting with ASUU, would you prefer a direct meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari?

The President had in February 2022, directed his Chief of Staff, as well as Ministers of Labour and Education to quickly resolve the issues, based on the intervention of Nigeria Religious Council (NIREC). However, it took more than five months before the Chief of Staff decided to call a meeting.

This was in June 2022. A number of issues were raised at the meeting and till date nothing has been done. They have also not called us for any meeting again. At that meeting, the two ministers and NIREC were also in attendance and we all agreed that a way out should be found within six weeks.

It is more than three months now and they have not referred or reverted back to us. The reason why we are having all these delays is because the children of these individuals are schooling abroad. They are not concerned about what will become of our universities.

If a possible resolution is far away because you have not been meeting with the government officials, does it mean the students will stay at home longer than expected?

This question should go to the government. Just like former President Goodluck Jonathan did in 2013, if this government want everything to be resolved in three days, it will be resolved.

During President Jonathan’s era, it was the SGF, Pius Anyim Pius that was coordinating with seriousness. It is very unfortunate for a country like Nigeria that universities are closed, students are at home and the Minister of Education is making comical responses to questions.

In the clip shown to you, the Minister was making categorical statements on the government’s position and you call it comical. Does it sound comical to you?

Yes. If universities are closed because lecturers were forced to go on strike by the government to ensure that our universities are comparable to others across the world and the minister is asking students to go to court against the lecturers; it is so sad and I feel so ashamed that this is the country we have found ourselves.

We learnt that the government has made concessions to the lecturers, particularly on the issue of increment of salaries. Are you aware of this development?

In collective bargaining, you don’t award, but negotiate. This is a better approach. You don’t award, you negotiate salary and there must be a basis for the negotiation.

There has to be a basis for any salary increase for the academics. This is what we have told the government. If you remember, during General Abdul Salami’s era, he also gave award to lecturers and it was rejected. So, we want to negotiate our salaries, we don’t want award.

How do you view insinuations by some Nigerians that ASUU has become unduly unwieldy, recalcitrant and always employ strike as the first, rather than last option?

Do we still have public primary and secondary schools? They are all gone. But, as I speak with you today, even with the socalled ASUU’s recalcitrance, we still have 95 per cent of Nigerian students in public universities. It is only about five per cent that are in private schools because of our struggle.

Any time we listen to people saying ASUU is recalcitrant, we feel sad because in the next four to five years, our universities will just be the same way as our public primary and secondary schools. Universities will be like our old NEPA and Nigerian Airways.

At that time, the children of ordinary Nigerians that we are fighting for today will be out of school because parents will be paying over N1 million as school fees. That is why we are on this strike and we will continue no matter what names people are calling us.

What is your take on the call for parents to contribute N10, 000 each to make up for ASUU’s demands from the Federal Government?

Parents are already contributing. When these present set of political leaders, who are destroying the system were in school, they were staying in comfortable hostels, eating subsidised foods and collecting bursaries. So, the parents are already paying.

What I want the parents to do is to force the government to use our resources to fund education, just like Awolowo, Azikwe and Ahmadu Bello did. A few days ago, I read that Abacha’s loot was repatriated back to the country and I expect the government to spend the money on the crisis-ridden education sector.

But, rather than that, the funds are to be used in constructing roads. That tells you that the government does not prioritise education.

