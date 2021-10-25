Sports

Minister sues Bash Ali over defamatory video, disruptive comments

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has instructed his legal team to step up the libel suit instituted against a boxer Bash Ali after the pugilist made another video where he made some allegations against the minister.

 

In a press statement on Sunday, the minister insisted that the video Ali circulated on social media was not only defamatory, but the allegations he made were also
false and unsubstantiated.

 

“This recent video is irrespective and in disregard of a pending libel suit initiated by the Minister claiming damages to the sum of 5billion Naira against Bash Ali for defamatory allegations made in the past.

 

Apart from aggravating the previous defamatory acts, in the present video, Bash Ali has threatened violence and disruptive acts against a functional unit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

