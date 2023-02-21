Business

Minister tasks avsec cadets, instructors on dedication, professionalism

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has called for dedication, hard work, and very high morals from 381 cadets and instructors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) graduates, who were commissioned during their passing out parade in Kano State.

The Aviation Security (AVSEC), who graduated on Saturday, comprises 55 females and 286 males.

The AVSEC cadets have undergone and completed the 13 weeks of intensive training on the STP 123 Basic course in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and the National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP).

The Minister, who was represented by the Director of Safety and Technical Policy, Captain Talba Alkali, said that the successful training of 381 Cadet Officers is indeed a pride to our nation, adding that, it is quite reassuring that the federal government has taken the right step in the right direction.

Sirika informed the gathering that intensive preparatory work by the training faculty was done through commitment by management to actualise the training.

He said: “This level of commitment is evident before us in the successful completion of this training. Once again, accept my gratitude. My profound gratitude goes also to the Management and Staff of the Digital Bridge Institute Kano for providing an enabling environment with a state-of-the-art training facility which has accommodated the 381 cadets and instructors
Describing the achievement as a show of patriotism, commitment, and collaboration in promoting the national security of our great nation, Sirika noted that he wss sure that all the graduands received the best training and are well equipped with the morals and most noble values that are expected from the training of this calibre.

Advising the newly commissioned Cadets, the Minister said: “This should come to you as a clarion call to work within the precepts of the training. This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organised training.

“In acceptance to be trained as an Aviation Security cadet, you must realise that it is a privilege to serve your country at this level as the Aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter.”

In his keynote address, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, confirmed that training had, no doubt, enhanced their counter-terrorism skills, conflict management skills, effective communication, information security, and effective synergy with sister security agencies in ensuring a safe and secure environment which is one of the Aviation security principles

