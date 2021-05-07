Minister tasks FRCN on enforcement of accounting standards

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has tasked the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Alhaji Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed, on the need to develop a sound accounting and financial reporting standards in accordance with the Act establishing the council. The Minister, who inaugurated the new executive secretary yesterday also emphasised the need for the FRCN to achieve its mandate as specified in section 8 of the Act by enforcing accounting standards; advising the Federal Government on accounting and financial reporting standards; and maintaining a register of professionals in the accounting sector related to the process of creation of financial reports. Besides, he asked the council to review and monitor the professionals in the accounting sector, and the monitoring of corporate governance financial papers.
Related Articles
PDP: Guilt, shame caused Pondei’s collapse at hearing
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by officials. PDP, in a statement by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Lawyers alleges threat to life, petitions DSS, Police
A lawyer and political activist, Mr, Dele Farotimi, yesterday alleged threat to his life over his position in respect of unfolding events in connection with the #EndSARS activities in Lagos State. Farotimi, who is a member of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said that he had already petitioned Department of State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate queries SEC over N10.3bn staff wage bill
…directs audit, job cut Auditor General submits reports on NDDC, NBET to Reps The Senate, yesterday, queried the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spending an estimated sum of N10.3 billion annually as wage bill on about 600 personnel, describing the situation as very outrageous. The apex legislative chamber, therefore, directed the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)