Minister tasks FRCN on enforcement of accounting standards

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has tasked the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Alhaji Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed, on the need to develop a sound accounting and financial reporting standards in accordance with the Act establishing the council. The Minister, who inaugurated the new executive secretary yesterday also emphasised the need for the FRCN to achieve its mandate as specified in section 8 of the Act by enforcing accounting standards; advising the Federal Government on accounting and financial reporting standards; and maintaining a register of professionals in the accounting sector related to the process of creation of financial reports. Besides, he asked the council to review and monitor the professionals in the accounting sector, and the monitoring of corporate governance financial papers.

Like this: Like Loading...