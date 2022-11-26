Minister tasks Servicom, NOA on public enlightenment

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has charged the Service Compact with all Nigerians, (SERVICOM) to collaborate with National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on enlightenment campaign to sensitise Nigerians on the activities of SERVICOM. The minister made this known during SERVICOM week organised by the SERVICOM Unit of the Bureau Public Enterprises (BPE) to unveil the Bureau’s Service Charter, BPE said in a statement. Mohammed noted that, it was important for Nigerians to know their right to good services and how to demand for it in every government organisation.

He urged all political heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to shun bureaucracies and align themselves with the mandates of SERVICOM to ensure that all their deliverables are the same. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General of BPE, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, noted that a better Nigeria is a collective responsibility of its citizens, which every Nigerian cannot afford to shy away from.

He described the event as an opportunity to harness ideas from all MDAs on how to make SERVICOM more impactful in all government organisations to achieve effective service delivery to Nigerians. In her presentation, the National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, stated that the primary purpose of government is to improve quality of life of citizens hence Ministries, Departments and Agencies, were established to deliver quality services to the people, stating that the public service institutions are the only contact that most people have with Government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...