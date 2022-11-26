News

Minister tasks Servicom, NOA on public enlightenment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has charged the Service Compact with all Nigerians, (SERVICOM) to collaborate with National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on enlightenment campaign to sensitise Nigerians on the activities of SERVICOM. The minister made this known during SERVICOM week organised by the SERVICOM Unit of the Bureau Public Enterprises (BPE) to unveil the Bureau’s Service Charter, BPE said in a statement. Mohammed noted that, it was important for Nigerians to know their right to good services and how to demand for it in every government organisation.

He urged all political heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to shun bureaucracies and align themselves with the mandates of SERVICOM to ensure that all their deliverables are the same. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General of BPE, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, noted that a better Nigeria is a collective responsibility of its citizens, which every Nigerian cannot afford to shy away from.

He described the event as an opportunity to harness ideas from all MDAs on how to make SERVICOM more impactful in all government organisations to achieve effective service delivery to Nigerians. In her presentation, the National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, stated that the primary purpose of government is to improve quality of life of citizens hence Ministries, Departments and Agencies, were established to deliver quality services to the people, stating that the public service institutions are the only contact that most people have with Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kagara abduction: IGP deploys 4 MOPOL units, Special Forces

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Daniel Atori

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and other special forces in search and possible rescue of kidnapped students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the […]
News

Nigeria needs Twitter, says Lawan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has declared that Nigeria needs Twittter, his comment is coming days after the federal government placed a ban on the microblogging platform, an action which has since attracted widespread condemnation from both Nigeria and the international community. Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Lawan said that: “The Honorable Minister of Information […]
News

COVID-19: FCTA alerts people with disabilities of dangers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken the campaign on COVID-19 prevention measures to the community of people living with disabilities, warning them of the impending dangers inherent in the pandemic. FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who led the campaign yesterday when twelve welfare associations gathalered at the Old Parade Ground Garki, to receive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica