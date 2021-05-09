Sports

Minister to athletes: No national trials no Olympics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has affirmed that Nigeria can only assemble the best athletes in an open national trial where everyone will be given equal opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.

 

The minister made this known in Abuja Friday while addressing journalists. He said: “Don’t forget that we would have the National trials in June and everybody, both home-based and foreignbased must show up. If you don’t show up, you will not make the Nigerian team to the Olympics”

 

The Minister described the National trials as an important avenue to determine the best of Nigerian athletes to be selected for international meets. “National Trials are very important and any athlete that does not come will not make Team Nigeria, that is how important the National trials is. It is almost the second to the final point where we select our final list of athletes and after that it is the African championship in Algiers.

 

Even before I became the Minister, the National trials played an important role in the selection of our team and every athlete knows that,” Dare.

 

He urged the athletes to remain focused and avoid distractions. “Nigeria would be at the Olympics, God willing and I’m confident that the athletes will put in their very best and make Nigeria proud,” Dare stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua has ‘confidence issue’ 

Posted on Author Reporter

*Predicts early KO Tyson Fury believes Anthony Joshua has a confidence problem and claims he could knock out his heavyweight rival inside two rounds. A unification fight is potentially on the cards this year between WBC champion Fury and Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts. Speaking after beating Kubrat Pulev last month, Joshua said […]
Sports

Tennis: Djokovic survives scare to reach final

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number one Novak Djokovic will play Milos Raonic in the final of the Western and Southern Open after edging out Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals in New York. Serb Djokovic came from behind to beat the eighth seed 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-0) and maintain his unbeaten record in 2020. Canada’s Raonic […]
Sports

Ekpo, Garba hail Eagles’ squad for CIV, Tunisia ties

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-Eaglets coach shoots down Tijani inclusion Why we organized friendlies– Pinnick   Super Eagles have been placed on the path of greatness with the list of players released by the technical crew for the friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia slated for later in the month, according to ex-internationals Friday Ekpo and Manu Garba. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica