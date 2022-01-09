News

Minister to inaugurate governing councils of 14 new institutions, NSSEC board

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, would in the coming week inaugurate governing councils for the 14 new tertiary institutions and the Board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), all newly established by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, noted that these institutions comprised eight new Federal Polytechnics and six Federal Colleges of Education.

They are: Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State, Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State; Federal Polytechnic, Shendan, Plateau State; Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State; Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno State; Federal Polytechnic, Wannue, Benue State; Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State and Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe State.

Others are Colleges of Education: Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State; Federal College of Education, Jamaare, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State; Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State; Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State and Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.

The statement noted that: “This is to strengthen governance and administration in the institutions and render their performance more responsive to the expectations of the present Administration.

“Chairmen and members of the Governing Councils/Board are to present copies of their Curriculum Vitae and personal identification at 9.00am, on each day, at the venue of the inauguration for accreditation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Climate change: Humanity is reaching turning point – Boris Johnson

Posted on Author Reporter

  A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days’ time will be the “turning point for humanity”, Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations. He warned that global temperature rises were already inevitable, but called on his fellow leaders to commit to major changes to curb further warming, reports the […]

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle tackles APC on allegation of harbouring bandit

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has congratulated the parents of the released students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, just as he tackled the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state harbours bandits and other dangerous criminals. A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Media […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC records 22 new deaths, 1,861 fresh cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s single-day count of COVID-19 cases jumped by 42.8 percent with 1,861 new positive samples recorded across the country on Wednesday — 1,303 infections were confirmed on Tuesday. This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for January 27, 2021. The agency noted that the new COVID-19 infections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica