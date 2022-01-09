Minister to inaugurate governing councils of 14 new institutions, NSSEC board

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, would in the coming week inaugurate governing councils for the 14 new tertiary institutions and the Board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), all newly established by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, noted that these institutions comprised eight new Federal Polytechnics and six Federal Colleges of Education.

They are: Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State, Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State; Federal Polytechnic, Shendan, Plateau State; Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State; Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno State; Federal Polytechnic, Wannue, Benue State; Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State and Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe State.

Others are Colleges of Education: Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State; Federal College of Education, Jamaare, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State; Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State; Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State and Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.

The statement noted that: “This is to strengthen governance and administration in the institutions and render their performance more responsive to the expectations of the present Administration.

“Chairmen and members of the Governing Councils/Board are to present copies of their Curriculum Vitae and personal identification at 9.00am, on each day, at the venue of the inauguration for accreditation.”

