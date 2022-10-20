Minister to receive FG’s Excellence in Public Service Award

In recognition of his excellent contributions and commitment to the growth and development of sports in the country especially in the area of infrastructure development, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare will on Friday, receive the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service.

This award will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Federal Government of Nigeria had nominated the Sports Minister to receive this ‘Distinguished Award for Sports Development’ at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NESPS). President Muhammadu Buhari will present the award at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...