Minister to receive FG’s Excellence in Public Service Award

In recognition of his excellent contributions and commitment to the growth and development of sports in the country especially in the area of infrastructure development, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare will on Friday, receive the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service.

This award will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Federal Government of Nigeria had nominated the Sports Minister to receive this ‘Distinguished Award for Sports Development’ at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NESPS). President Muhammadu Buhari will present the award at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

 

Sports

JUST IN: Odunayo Adekuoroye defends her C’wealth crown in 6-4 final win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian wrestling dynamite, Odunayo Adekuoroye has claimed gold in the Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling after beating Anshu Malik of India. The 2018 Commonwealth champion defeated her opponent 6-4 in the final to successfully defend the crown she won in the Gold Coast four years ago. En route to the final, the reigning African champion […]
Sports

unprofessional conduct!

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigerian players often struggle on disciplinary grounds in their respective clubs. This is largely due to the porous setting back home where anything goes on and off the pitch. In sports, especially football, every team has a template of rules and regulations that governs the day-to-day running of the system. These rules are expected to […]
Sports

MTN CEO, others hit Cameroon to support Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya, GAROUA, CAMEROON

MTN Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, alongside the Federal Government delegation led by the Lagos State Governor  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today hit Garoua, Cameroon, to cheer the Super Eagles of Nigeria to victory against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.   The communication giant is the Super Eagles official […]

