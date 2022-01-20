News Top Stories

Minister to seek clarity on subsidy removal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

TheMinisterof Information and Culture, Lai Mohammedhaspromised to initiate a fact-finding process to determine the state of things on the removal of petroleum subsidy following the announcement on Tuesday by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, that President Muhammadu Buhari has not told anyone to remove it. The minister, who briefed correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi OsinbajoatthePresidentialVillayesterday, was asked to provide clarity on the issue since the 2022 budget had no subsidy provision beyond June 2022. Muhammed said he neededtoconsultwiththerelevant government agencies to determine the exact position of the subsidy removal question.

“As for the removal of fuel subsidy, I think you will give me time to consult with relevant departments and ministries and I will get back to you,” he said. Recall that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had announced last October that the Federal Government made provision for petrol subsidy only for the first six months of 2022 as the government looked towards a complete deregulation of the sector.

“In our 2022 budget, we only factored in subsidies for the first half of the year; in the second half of the year, we are looking at complete deregulation of the sector, saving foreign exchange and potentially earning more from the oil and gas industry,” Ahmed had said. But while speaking with correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari Tuesday, the Senate President had declared that Buhari had not directed anyone in his administration to implement the removal of petroleum subsidy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Matthew ‘M.R’ Receives LVNA Awards Nomination

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Matthew ‘M.R’ Reed has been listed as one of the nominees for the LAS VEGAS NEVADA THEATER AWARDS. He was nominated in the category of BEST DIRECTOR. The Awards is an annual award ceremony that celebrates and recognizes works, achievements and accomplishments related to Theater. The award is presented to those who by their works […]

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

NGE calls for release of all journalists in detention

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government to release all journalists in detention across the country. President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, said several journalists had suffered harassment, some detained arbitrarily while some were murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants in the country.   In its message to commemorate […]
News Top Stories

South-East presidency will fulfil Three Rs policy–Commissioner

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI A

Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Chief Ukie Ezeali, yesterday said Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 would fulfill official policy of reconciliation, reconstruction and reintegration which received lip service by previous administrations in the country.   That was even as a youth group in Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP, Concerned Ebonyi PDP youths, yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica