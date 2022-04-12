News

Minister under fire over comments on ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday in Ibadan slammed the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, for “reckless and irresponsible comments” that the union is “mean and wicked for shutting down universities.”

 

University of Ibadan ASUU Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, said in a release lecturers had sacrificed their labour, sweat and health “only for parasites in government to come and destroy common heritage and collective patrimony.”

 

Nwajiuba in an interview with a national newspaper had said: “There is nothing that they (ASUU) are doing or asking for that is wrong.

 

What we’ve consistently asked is government and the people of Nigeria will continue to look into the matter because if you disrupt academic sessions because of one entitlement, you would eventually get the entitlement, but we would have lost the time our children would have used in learning. You are being mean.

 

There is no point in disrupting everybody’s life because you have not got your money.” But Akinwole claimed the minister represents one of the deceptive and insincere characters of the Buhari administration.

 

According to him, it is a sign of acceptance of failure for a minister to admit that they have consistently been irresponsible by pleading with a union to bury the welfare of her members and not fight for infrastructure face-lift for the children of the masses and new salary for the welfare of her members.

 

The ASUU chief, who challenged Nwajiuba to make public his salary and allowances, also asked him to tell the public how much he is being owed by government since he became a minister.

 

