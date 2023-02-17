News

Minister urged to intervene in appointment of Benue varsity VC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Stakeholders and members of the Joseph Saawuan Tarka University (JOSTU), Makurdi, Benue State, have called on the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to intervene in the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor, VC of the institution This follows allegations that the chairman of the university governing council, Ms Edith Chidinma Uwajumogu and other fifth columnists are plotting to appoint a VC devoid of an already established culture in the institution Tension is already high over a purported plot by the council, in collaboration with some fifth columnists in the university to appoint a non-indigene as Vice Chancellor, VC of the institution.

The natives and other stakeholders of the university, formerly, the University of Agriculture Makurdi, UAM have therefore, called on the governing council of the institution, and other stakeholders to halt the move with immediate effect due to fuming tension within the University community and the state at large. There is a precedence for appointing vice Chancellors of the university which is within and among indigenes of the state. attempts to change it now at a sensitive political time will pose danger to not only the institution but the state at large The position of VC was advertised on October 18, 2022, and closed six weeks thereafter.

A total of 18 Professors applied for the job, out of which 16 have been shortlisted. Two were said to have been disqualified on the ba-sis that their areas of discipline were not offered by the university at the time of the advertisement. Following the rising insecurity across the country, coupled with the sensitive electioneering period, stakeholders have advised the governing council of the institution to tread cautiously by taking a look at the historical perspective in the appointments of principal officers in the university generally. According to credible sources, the strategy of the governing council has been to keep the number of years as a Professor to such that internal members would also qualify. A source said: “It started with five years and was moved to seven years but in the middle of the last process, it was changed to 10 years, a matter that became a subject of litigation by some ex-students of the University but was dismissed by the court on account of locus not being Professors and now brought back to seven years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MDAs shun invitation by Reps insurance committee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Many stakeholders in the insurance industry invited by the House of Representatives committee on insurance and actuarial yesterday shunned the hearing for undisclosed reasons. The stakeholders were scheduled to appear at Room 1.41 of the New Building of the House of Representatives. After waiting fruitlessly for over an hour for the arrival of the invited […]
News

Senate tackles MDAs over $1.5 bn, €995m foreign loans

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, Tuesday, tackled relevant agencies of the executive arm of government currently expecting foreign loans and also seeking approval for 2021 budget proposals. The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had at an interface with the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Debt Management Office on 995million euros and $1.5billion foreign loan, ordered the […]
News

Court throws out EFCC’s request seeking to transfer Orji Kalu’s fraud case to Lagos

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Friday refused the request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to transfer the retrial of alleged N7.1 billion fraud case against a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to Lagos. The trial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica