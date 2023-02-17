Minister urged to intervene in appointment of Benue varsity VC

Stakeholders and members of the Joseph Saawuan Tarka University (JOSTU), Makurdi, Benue State, have called on the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to intervene in the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor, VC of the institution This follows allegations that the chairman of the university governing council, Ms Edith Chidinma Uwajumogu and other fifth columnists are plotting to appoint a VC devoid of an already established culture in the institution Tension is already high over a purported plot by the council, in collaboration with some fifth columnists in the university to appoint a non-indigene as Vice Chancellor, VC of the institution.

The natives and other stakeholders of the university, formerly, the University of Agriculture Makurdi, UAM have therefore, called on the governing council of the institution, and other stakeholders to halt the move with immediate effect due to fuming tension within the University community and the state at large. There is a precedence for appointing vice Chancellors of the university which is within and among indigenes of the state. attempts to change it now at a sensitive political time will pose danger to not only the institution but the state at large The position of VC was advertised on October 18, 2022, and closed six weeks thereafter.

A total of 18 Professors applied for the job, out of which 16 have been shortlisted. Two were said to have been disqualified on the ba-sis that their areas of discipline were not offered by the university at the time of the advertisement. Following the rising insecurity across the country, coupled with the sensitive electioneering period, stakeholders have advised the governing council of the institution to tread cautiously by taking a look at the historical perspective in the appointments of principal officers in the university generally. According to credible sources, the strategy of the governing council has been to keep the number of years as a Professor to such that internal members would also qualify. A source said: “It started with five years and was moved to seven years but in the middle of the last process, it was changed to 10 years, a matter that became a subject of litigation by some ex-students of the University but was dismissed by the court on account of locus not being Professors and now brought back to seven years.

