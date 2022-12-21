Business

Minister urges maritime agencies to strengthen port compliance

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mu’azu Sambo, has urged government agencies to strengthen compliance functions to sustain and maintain standards at the ports. He gave the advice at the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi) and Maritime Anti- Corruption Network (MACN) Compliance Roundtable in Lagos. The roundtable was titled: “Institutionalising Operational Efficiency within the Maritime Industry through Compliance Functions of the Agencies.” The minister, represented by Mr. Babatunde Sule of the ministry, advised maritime operators to amplify their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to support the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT).

Sambo stressed: “In 2021, CBi and MACN in collaboration with stakeholders achieved milestones in reducing corruption and promoting accountability in the maritime sector. “In evaluating agencies’ level of compliance, consistent steps should be taken and this will encourage transparency and generate revenue for the country. “The ministry will not relent in supporting the team in its effort in tackling corruption in the ports.” The minister urged all stakeholders to report challenges, and corrupt demands and always seeks redress. Earlier, Chairman, CBi, Mr. Soji Apampa, also advised stakeholders in the port to forward challenges being faced in the industry to the relevant authorities to ensure effective and efficient port. While reeling out statistics of achievement recorded since the implementation of the Port Process Manual, Apampa noted that incidences at the port had reduced.

“For port call, in terms of levies paid, it has reduced from $150,000 to $20,000; as regards complaints from 645 vessels that arrived at port, 88 cases of complaints were recorded and 83 out of the 88 cases were fully resolved, five still ongoing. 28 large shipping companies have started using the help desk and pre-arrival notification system and this is a testament to the growing confidence imposed on the manual. “An integrity alliance was formed and 246 stakeholders have pledged alliance to it from the Eastern and Western port,” he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr. Emmanuel Jime, described the port manual as a major determinant that will foster efficiency, transparency and healthy competition in the sector. Jime represented by the Coordinator, PSTT, Mr Moses Fadipe, said that the mandate of the NSC was to ensure compliance of all stakeholders in the ports. Jime noted: “To achieve its mandate, the NSC instituted a compliant service mechanism to handle disputes, robust enforcement mechanism, provide guidelines on tariff setting to avoid arbitrariness and others.” He said that steps in the port manual should be followed diligently to avoid an infraction.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

High prices of rice undermine Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest producer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria is reportedly the current largest rice producer on the African continent, beating major rice producing countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt and Mali to occupy the 14th position globally.   According to the latest rice production statistics, Nigeria with its production volume of 5,040,000.00 metric tonnes of milled rice, produces more rice than Egypt which […]
Business

Twitter ban: FG’s directive triggers regulatory battle

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The recent directive of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on the regulation of Over the Top (OTT) players in the country has created regulatory confusion. This came as ICT industry stakeholders faulted the minister for transferring the functions of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to […]
Business

SystemSpecs creates 2 new subsidiaries, appoints Ndukwe chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SystemSpecs is commemorating its 30th anniversary and has expanded its operations through the establishment of two subsidiaries – System- Specs Technology Services Limited (STSL) and Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL). The organisation also announced the appointment of former Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission and chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, as Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica