Minister visits US-bound athletes as team departs Thursday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics intensifies, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare on Monday visited the athletes who have been training at the Moshood National Stadium Abuja preparatory to their departure for USA on Thursday to participate in relay Qualifiers.

 

While addressing the Athletes, the Minister urged them to remain focused in unity. “I have been monitoring your preparations and have met most of you personally. Whether you are home-based or foreign based, Team Nigeria is one hence we decided to take you to the US to join others so that you can blend as a team”

 

The Minister showered encomium on some athletes, saying the future is bright for Nigeria to have podium performances at the Olympics. He commended the performance of Tobi Amusan who got adopted few weeks ago and who now has the second World best time, Grace Nwokocha and Adegoke Enoch who got adopted by the Minister under the Adopt an Athlete Initiative.

