Minister vows to remove illegal structures at Awolowo Stadium

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Saturday visited the Chief Obafemi Awolowo stadium, Ibadan, in continuation of his tour of sporting facilities and visit to team Nigeria athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, vowing to remove all illegal structures at the complex.

 

Worried by the deplorable state of the facilities, the Minister vowed that all illegal structures at the Stadium will be taken off just as was done with the Surulere National Stadium Lagos and Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

 

He appealed to private investors in the country to take advantage of the public private partnership of the government by turning most of the hostels to hotels to generate revenue for the government and the investors.

 

“The non-functional hostel is a source of worry we plan to clear these illegal structures and turn the hostels into hotels.” Earlier during his tour, the Minister visited two Olympic-bound Athletes Lawal Rufiyat Folashade and Liadi Taiwo, admonishing them to do their very best by putting up a befitting performance at the games.

