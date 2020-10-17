News

Minister wants budgetary allocation to agric, others

Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country.

Tallen spoke during a press conference organised by Action Against Hunger to mark the 2020 World Food Day celebration yesterday in Abuja. She said given the increased health challenges, abuse, hunger and starvation occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic, there was an urgent need for cooperation and solidarity among countries of the world, to build a more resident and robust food system.

Represented by Director, Child Development of the Ministry, Jummai Mohammed, the minister added that nutrition must be part of ongoing COVID-19 prevention strategies to build resilience of individuals and communities, noting that a good nutrition was necessary to build immunity, protect against illness and infection, and support recovery.

