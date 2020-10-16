Business

Minister wants budgetary allocation to agriculture, food security prioritised

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians, especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give top priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country.

Tallen, who spoke during a press conference organised by Action Against Hunger to mark the 2020 World Food Day celebration on Friday in Abuja, said given the increased health challenges, abuse, hunger and starvation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an urgent need for cooperation and solidarity among countries of the world, to build a more resident and robust food system.

Represented by Director Child Development of the Ministry, Jummai Mohammed, she maintained that nutrition must be part of ongoing COVID-19 prevention strategies to build resilience of individuals and communities, noting that good nutrition was necessary to build immunity, protect against illness and infection, and support recovery.

In her words: “We must note that food and nutrition security must be safeguarded, as nutrition cannot wait. This calls for continuous nutrition interventions as short-term disruptions of such programs could have irreversible negative effects on child survival, health and development of women and children in the long run.”

Executive Secretary, Civil Society- Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), Beatrice Eluaka, said food systems were still out of balance, despite the significant progress recorded in improving agricultural productivity and ensuring nutrition security.

