Minister: Why we’ve not imposed travel ban

The Federal Government has explained why it has not imposed travel ban, particularly to and from the United Kingdom, over the mutated strain of COVID-19. The government said it will require the concurrence of neighbouring countries for the ban to be effective. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he featured on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide” yesterday in Abuja.

During the programme, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),Mohammed said: “Although the government is concerned over importation of the COVID-19 new strain, it did not want to take a hasty decision.”

He said the Presidential Committee on COVID-19 deliberated on the issue at its meeting on Monday and decided to watch the development for the time being. He said they are working with West African Health Organisations and other neighbouring countries, particularly Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana. “We did not want to take a hasty decision to ban flight from the UK into Nigeria only to find out our people are going through Cotonou, Lome or Accra to come into the country.

“What the airlines will do is to transfer Nigerian passengers to these routes and they will enter the country through the land borders. “This will lead into hardship to Nigerians because if you transfer your economy to other countries you lose a lot of money.

“However, if we get the concurrence of these other countries, we will not hesitate to do the needful. “We are consulting and being very careful in order to take a proper decision,” he said. It would be recalled that the minister gave the hint on Monday that the Federal Government might impose travel ban to and from certain parts of the world into the country. Mohammed, a member of PTF, had said that the government was concerned about the new strain of COVID- 19, manifesting itself in the UK that is the mutated strain.

“It is difficult to detect, it spreads faster and people have been known to die of it within a very short period of its detection. This is a major concern to us as a country,” he had said. The minister noted that many European countries had banned flights into the UK and many imposed restrictions into that country.

COVID-19 and the need for world-class hospitals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nigeria has had more medical facilities put in place than at any other comparative period in its history. Bed spaces, ventilators, and other health equipment had been conjured up almost from nothing. COVID-19 has ensured that Nigeria quickly put certain basic health facilities in place to combat […]

