Minister woos investors to aviation sector

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has urged investors and aviation stakeholders to take advantage of the potential in the industry, saying the sector is a goldmine.

He said Nigeria’s vantage position in terms of regional positioning, population, and natural resources has positioned it strategically as a continental leader. However, Sirika stated that globally, the core variables driving air transport are safety and security.

This came as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamidu Yadudu, bemoaned the huge debts airlines, especially some carriers that were extinct, are owing to the agency.

Sirika at the National Aviation Conference with the theme, “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secure and profitable air transport” also emphasized the importance of safety and security in the aviation value chain.

The minister said: “We must operate profitably, so as to be able to achieve efficiency and sustainability

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...