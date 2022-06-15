News

Minister woos investors to aviation sector

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has urged investors and aviation stakeholders to take advantage of the potential in the industry, saying the sector is a goldmine.

 

He said Nigeria’s vantage position in terms of regional positioning, population, and natural resources has positioned it strategically as a continental leader. However, Sirika stated that globally, the core variables driving air transport are safety and security.

 

This came as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamidu Yadudu, bemoaned the huge debts airlines, especially some carriers that were extinct, are owing to the agency.

Sirika at the National Aviation Conference with the theme, “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secure and profitable air transport” also emphasized the importance of safety and security in the aviation value chain.

The minister said: “We must operate profitably, so as to be able to achieve efficiency and sustainability

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Cross River distributes relief materials to fire victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Government on Thursday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to affected traders of the Marian Market fire disaster of June 4. The items distributed were bags of rice, cement, zinc and mattresses, among others. Addressing the traders at the Calabar Municipal Council, Gov. Ben Ayade described the tragic incident as unfortunate, […]
News

Deji of Akure urges peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Deji of Akure in Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Odundun, has urged ethnic nationalities in the country to shun anything that could lead to strike among them. The monarch of Akure kingdom in his message to the Muslim faithful at the Eidel- Kabir, urged them to use the occasion of the celebration to pray […]
News

Congress: Group calls for LGA party chairman’s replacement

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

A group tagged; Progressive Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State has called for the reversal of the last Local Government Party congress following a breach of number seven guideline towards the conduct of consensus of councils leaders. The group insisted in a statement issued in Minna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica