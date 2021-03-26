Minister, Yakmut, Ekeji, Obi for Football Business Forum

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare and Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick are among speakers at the Football Stakeholders Forum taking place at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Akanran Village, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday.

Former Green Eagles player, Chief Segun Odegbami, Ex Director General of the National Sports Commission , Alhassan Yakmut and veteran journalist Michel Obi are other key stakeholders expected to deliver speeches at the event. A statement by the Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the Ministry of Youth and sports Dr. Ademola Are, said the event would deliberate on the untapped business opportunities in Nigerian football and how to harness them for optimal results. Newly -elected FIFA Council member Pinnick is expected to speak on : The business opportunities in football and administrative management.

Odegbami will dwell on : Managing Football Administration in the 21st Century, Creating an Efficient Structure while former Director General of the National Sports Commission Dr. Patrick Ekeji would be speaking on : Creating a Development Pathway for Nigerian Youth through Sports. Chairperson of the Nigerian Women Football League Aisha Falode is focusing on : Role of Sports in empowering the Girl Child just as brands expert Femi Adeagbo is to speak on : Creating Football Brands and Managing the Success. Vice Chairman of Osun United Football Club Vincent Akinbami is speaking on : Running an Efficient Football League in Nigeria.

