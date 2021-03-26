Sports

Minister, Yakmut, Ekeji, Obi for Football Business Forum

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare and Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick are among speakers at the Football Stakeholders Forum taking place at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Akanran Village, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday.

Former Green Eagles player, Chief Segun Odegbami, Ex Director General of the National Sports Commission , Alhassan Yakmut and veteran journalist Michel Obi are other key stakeholders expected to deliver speeches at the event. A statement by the Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the Ministry of Youth and sports Dr. Ademola Are, said the event would deliberate on the untapped business opportunities in Nigerian football and how to harness them for optimal results. Newly -elected FIFA Council member Pinnick is expected to speak on : The business opportunities in football and administrative management.

Odegbami will dwell on : Managing Football Administration in the 21st Century, Creating an Efficient Structure while former Director General of the National Sports Commission Dr. Patrick Ekeji would be speaking on : Creating a Development Pathway for Nigerian Youth through Sports. Chairperson of the Nigerian Women Football League Aisha Falode is focusing on : Role of Sports in empowering the Girl Child just as brands expert Femi Adeagbo is to speak on : Creating Football Brands and Managing the Success. Vice Chairman of Osun United Football Club Vincent Akinbami is speaking on : Running an Efficient Football League in Nigeria.

Our Reporters

Sports

AFCON 2021: Rohr lists Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Squirrels, Crocodiles

Posted on Author Reporter

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has included Captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Victor Osimhen in a 24-man list for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying battles with Benin Republic and Lesotho. Nigeria, top of the Group E log with eight points (one ahead of […]
Sports

Agali Scouting Tourney: Rohr, Baribote storm Delta for final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and former president of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Victor Baribote, has promised to be at the final of the Victor Agali AS Racine U-17 Scouting Tournament. The scouting tournament coming to an end at the Ibru College, Agbara Delta State will take place by 3pm on Friday (today). Former […]
Sports

Etim Esin faults NFF’s scouting style

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has called on the Nigeria football federation to change its scouting mechanism by bringing in ex internationals to run the department. Esin stated that players who represented the country in the past were picked on merit unlike what we currently have. He gave instances with the likes of Austin Okocha, […]

