Minister’s abuse of power at EHORECON

Many a time we blame President Muhammadu Buhari for all our problems. We call him out because he is the president whereas he may not be the direct architect of all our challenges.

More often, it is his appointed aides that put negative loads on his back. These aides are the ones violating the extant laws. They are the ones perpetuating corruption in low and high places.

They are the ones guilty of abuse of power and impunity. They are the ones dividing the country with unbridled nepotism. They are the ones perpetuating injustice and fuelling the anger of the citizens. They are the ones creating the growing numbers of disgruntled citizens.

They are the ones playing checkers with people’s lives, yet in our frustrations we curse the President. The deadly power play that has crippled the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) in the middle of deadly pandemic is a thing of concern and an example of doing the unintended intention of the President. EHORECON was established by Act of No. 11 of 2002 to regulate the practice of Environmental Health in Nigeria.

Environmental health is strategic in the campaign to contain and control the spread of COVID-19, Ebola virus and other infectious diseases. EHORECON’s mandate includes amongst others: The determination of the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the profession and improving the standard set from time to time. EHORECON, therefore, is a specialized professional body. Dr. Muhammed Abubakar is the current Minister of Environment.

The oversight activities of the ministry spanned through health, works and housing, oil and gas, trade and commerce, education and transportation ministries etc.

Ministry of Environment ought to be one of the busiest ministry with minister having no time for impunity and lawlessness inspired by ethno-religious sentiments. Dr. Mahmood should be concerned of his legacy and place in history.

After this tour of duty, what will he point to as his legacy? Will he be proud of the fact that he abused his power and office as a Minister? That he was vindictive? That he violated the constitution? That he was reckless?

That he betrayed the trust of the President? Dr. Mahmood is a Northern elite, and one of the proud Northerners that should earn distinction in public service. He is highly educated.

He is a man of his faith and ought to know that the trust and responsibility the president and the constitution placed on him when he took his oath of office as a Cabinet Minister are huge.

I recognize the power of the minister (in the absence of the Board and on behalf of the President) to hire and fire Chief Executive of any parastatal under his purview.

But this power is not absolute and cannot be used arbitrarily as there are rules and procedures for the removal of Director General. In view of this, I implore Minister Mohammed Mahmood to take a second look at his vindictive and unceremonial removal from office of Dr. Dominic Abonyi (South-East) as Registrar of EHORECON few months into his second tenure in violation of Civil Service Rules and the Act establishing the Council and to replace him with Dr. Bala Yakubu Mohammed (North)

On 3rd September, 2015, Dr. Abonyi was appointed Registrar of EHORECON by President Buhari. It was a four-year term. The appointment was made when Boards of Federal MDAs and ministers were yet to be appointed. As the Registrar of the Council, he served diligently with a lot of sterling achievements credited to his leader

ship. Six months shy of expiration of his first tenure of four years, following stipulated rules and laws, Dr. Abonyi on 19th of March, 2019, wrote then Minster of Environment, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, informing him about the completion of his first term and simultaneously asked for a renewal for continuity.

Sequel to his request, on 13th of May, 2019, the then Minister of Environment approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Abonyi for a second tenure. After President Buhari was sworn in for second term, Dr. Abubakar was nominated minister and deployed to Ministry of Environment.

On arrival and before he will familiarize himself with his new office, his first official action was to fire a memo dated 23rdNovember 2019, ordering Dr. Abonyi who is the Registrar of the Council to: “with immediate effect, to step aside and hand over the affairs of the Council to the most senior Director of the Council,” an order Dr. Abonyi promptly obeyed by handing over to Mr. Victor Kalu Mba (Deputy Director, Head, Human Resources Management Department) being the most senior officer.

After months of anxieties and hopeless waiting without any feedback from the minister who directed him to step aside, on 20th March, 2020, Abonyi wrote again to the minister to inquire about his fate, having not heard anything again concerning the purported “complaints/petitions received both from within and outside the ministry” against him as alleged in the memo suspending him from office.

Rather than provide comfort, the minister callously instigated the harassment and intimidation of Abonyi by various anti-corruption agencies, and they hounded him to no end. But after intensive scrutiny found nothing incriminating.

In a particular incident, hooded men from one of the anti-graft agencies invaded the privacy of his apartment; ransacked his house and further humiliated him in the eyes of his family and neighbours.

A loyal and honest citizen who faithfully served the country by discharging his duties consciously and efficiently should not be subjected to degrading treatment for no apparent reason other than the differences of his tribe and religion. Need I remind the minister, that Nigeria is a multiethnic society.

That our diversity should be our strength: We are taught that we are one Nigeria, that we are all citizens, that we are all human beings created by the same God, that every one of us has a right to equal treatment by our government, that we have a right to equal protection by our government and her officials, that we have a right to be treated the same, that it is immoral to segregate treatment based on tribe, tongue and religion.

These are rights enshrined in our constitution and guaranteed by our constitution. I don’t know how Dr. Mahmood, apparently a very good Muslim sleep peacefully at night knowing he has wilfully ruined and destroyed the promising career of a fellow citizen who did nothing against him or against the nation and the constitution.

To buttress the point that the whole thing was ignited by witchhurt, the first official function of Baba Yakubu Mohammed as acting Registrar of the Council was to stop Abonyi’s salary while he is still in service, neither dismissed nor retired.

Citizen Abonyi has not received any query for official misconduct and had not been made to face a disciplinary panel. He cannot move on with his life and cannot take care of his family and immediate responsibilities. What is wrong is wrong. Power is transient.

We must always remember we must account for our actions, if not before men, but before our creator. I believe the minister erred considerably on this issue. I will suggest he own up to his mistake, apologize for his mistake, correct his mistake and by the grace of Allah the Most Merciful move on.

