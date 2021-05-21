News

Minister’s comment unpatriotic –Senator

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately sack the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, for equating open grazing with Southerners selling spare parts in the North.

Basiru, who represents Osun Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, made this call in a statement he issued in Abuja, describing the remarks credited to the AGF as ‘less than dignifying’ and very unpatriotic. Pointing out that he spoke in his personal capacity as a patriot and Senator, the lawmaker said: “It is not dignifying of the status of the nation’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to make such remarks.” The Senator argued that equating the activities of archaic nomadic herdsmen destroying peoples means of livelihood with others legitimately carrying on businesses by selling spare parts in their shops stood logic on its head.

He said that perhaps, the Attorney-General of the Federation forgot that Nigeria is a Federal system with the states government empowered to make and implement laws for the peace, order and good government of or any part of their respective states.

He said: “This power is derived from the Constitution, which with the Land Use Act, vested on the Governors the management of all land within the territory of the state”. He challenged the AGF to cite relevant sections of the constitution which allowed the herders to trespass on other people’s land and destroy the crops in the guise of freedom of movement, adding that AGF’s comment was less than patriotic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Guber polls: Signals from Edo damning, dangerous –INEC chair

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, said that the signals emanating from Edo State over the September 19 elections were not good enough. He said that although the commission and its staff were set to conduct a credible, transparent, free, fair transparent and acceptable governorship election in the […]
News Top Stories

Reps halt £4.2m Ibori loot spending, back Delta

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…say money belongs to Delta State The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to stop forthwith further appropriation or disbursement of recovered loot of £4.2 million pending the final determination of the matter by the House. It also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance and Attorney General of Federation to furnish it with […]
News

Biden: Victory is ‘clear’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President Joe Biden has given a short speech from his campaign office in Delaware where he said he was confident he will clinch the presidency. While not declaring victory, as the remaining votes are counted, Biden said: “Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear. “I’m not here to declare that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica