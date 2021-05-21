Minister’s comment unpatriotic –Senator

The Senate Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately sack the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, for equating open grazing with Southerners selling spare parts in the North.

Basiru, who represents Osun Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, made this call in a statement he issued in Abuja, describing the remarks credited to the AGF as ‘less than dignifying’ and very unpatriotic. Pointing out that he spoke in his personal capacity as a patriot and Senator, the lawmaker said: “It is not dignifying of the status of the nation’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to make such remarks.” The Senator argued that equating the activities of archaic nomadic herdsmen destroying peoples means of livelihood with others legitimately carrying on businesses by selling spare parts in their shops stood logic on its head.

He said that perhaps, the Attorney-General of the Federation forgot that Nigeria is a Federal system with the states government empowered to make and implement laws for the peace, order and good government of or any part of their respective states.

He said: “This power is derived from the Constitution, which with the Land Use Act, vested on the Governors the management of all land within the territory of the state”. He challenged the AGF to cite relevant sections of the constitution which allowed the herders to trespass on other people’s land and destroy the crops in the guise of freedom of movement, adding that AGF’s comment was less than patriotic.

