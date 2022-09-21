Ministers feeding Nigerians with lies on our strike –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday picked holes in the claim of the National Assembly that the Union wrote the House of Representatives and Senate in September and October 2021, but got no fruitful intervention before proceeding on strike.

Chairman of the University of Ibadan (UI) chapter, Prof Ayoola Akinwole, who stated this in Ibadan, said the National Assembly reneged on its promise before the Union suspended strike in 2020.

He said part of what the National Assembly promised was to ensure that the 2021 budget accommodated the demands of ASUU, but they failed to do this, adding that the people speaking for government “are only feeding Nigerians with lies, as the Union is in court because of the suit the Federal Government instituted against it.

Akinwole stressed that Nigerians should hold government responsible as those in government are not monsters that cannot be challenged.

On the claim that 2009 agreement has been renegotiated with previous administration as claimed by Dr Chris Ngige, the professor said that it was total falsehood, and that the Union was on the verge of concluding the renegotiation before government jettisoned collective bargaining, which forced ASUU to proceed on indefinite strike.

Akinwoleurged Nigerians tostandupandmakegovernmentfundpublic universities; stopproliferationof universities without funding existing ones; release white paper of the visitation panel, and pay lecturers wages commensurate with Africa’s top-rated universitiesandreleaserevitalisation funds to universities

