…Ministers’ summit to focus on rethinking tourism

In line with this year’s World Tourism Day theme, Ministers Conference, which is one of the key conferences at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, this year will focus on Rethinking Tourism. The summit, which is organised in association with UNWTO and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) will facilitate a debate around ways to re-imagine the sector’s future – driving its economic development while tackling the climate crisis.

The world’s largest annual gathering of tourism ministers will hold on November 8. Ministers, industry leaders, youth representatives and experts are among those expected at the summit. Since 2007, World Travel Market London and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) have worked together to host the top-level annual summit, focusing on key opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

The 2022 Summit will provide a timely forum for the UNWTO, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and government ministers, representing every region across the world, to join tourism leaders from the private sector to share ideas, shape future policies and support recovery. BBC World News anchor, Zeinab Badawi, will moderate the summit, bringing together both the public and private sector, to ensure a fair but thought-provoking discussion is had. According to WTM London Exhibition Director, Juliette Losardo: “This will be the 16th Ministers’ Summit at World Travel Market, bringing policy makers together to debate with private sector leaders and youth representatives – all of them sharing their vision for the future of our sector.

“We will ask how we tackle the major threats to the industry’s recovery after the upheaval and consequences of the pandemic – and how ministers can support tourism businesses and destinations to realise their enormous potential. “Last year’s summit looked at ways to create a more sustainable future and this year’s event will build on that progress, examining how we can balance our climate responsibilities with the need to develop tourism jobs and economic opportunities. “The summit will offer a chance for new voices with fresh ideas – those offering technological solutions and young people with innovative outlooks.

“We need to ensure that young people are included in the decision-making process and taking active roles in shaping the way our sector evolves.” While the UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “We’ve taken great strides since last year’s ministers’ summit, thanks to developments such as the Glasgow Declaration and Global Youth Tourism Summit. This year’s ministers’ summit at WTM will consolidate our progress and help formulate far-reaching strategies and action to ensure all regions and all sectors in tourism can build back in a responsible and successful way.”

