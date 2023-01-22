News

Ministry approves new salary for NPA staff

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Bayo Akomolafe

 

 

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has approved a new salary increase for the staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this at the 2022 Long Service Award organised by the management of the authority on Saturday in Lagos.

The minister commended the management of the agency for their commitment to staff welfare.

Also, Sambo praised the Managing- Director of the authority, Mohammad Bello-Koko, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance

Sambo noted: “In my maiden visit to the NPA upon resumption of office, as minister of transportation I was commending the NPA MD, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance. He has solicited my backing and support to fast track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase which I immediately acceded to and today I am delighted that it has been achieved.”

Sambo pledged the support of the Ministry of Transportation to the NPA on its initiatives on staff welfare.

The minister further congratulated awardees and the entire workers of the NPA for their teamwork and contributions to the successes being recorded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Group asks N’Assembly to pass Inspector-General for Tax Crime Commission Bill

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy (ACCNRE) has asked the Senate and House of Representatives to pass the bill seeking the establishment of a National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission (NIGTCC) before going on Christmas break. The NIGTCC bill is being sponsored in the Senate by Chief Whip Orji […]
News

Flooding: NEDC donates food, non-food items to victims in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

As part of activities marking World Humanitarian Day, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday donated food and non-food items to flood victims in Bauchi State. NEDC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, while presenting a letter approving the items to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi, said the gesture is part of the commission’s […]
News

Covid19: AKSG okays low key celebration as state clocks 34

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Lists projects for Commissioning, rolls out Ibom Soft Roll All events scheduled to mark Akwa Ibom State 34th anniversary are to be kept at low key, besides inauguration of the numerous projects initiated by the government of Akwa Ibom State. This was part of resolution reached at Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica