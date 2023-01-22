Ministry approves new salary for NPA staff

Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has approved a new salary increase for the staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this at the 2022 Long Service Award organised by the management of the authority on Saturday in Lagos.

The minister commended the management of the agency for their commitment to staff welfare.

Also, Sambo praised the Managing- Director of the authority, Mohammad Bello-Koko, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance

Sambo noted: “In my maiden visit to the NPA upon resumption of office, as minister of transportation I was commending the NPA MD, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance. He has solicited my backing and support to fast track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase which I immediately acceded to and today I am delighted that it has been achieved.”

Sambo pledged the support of the Ministry of Transportation to the NPA on its initiatives on staff welfare.

The minister further congratulated awardees and the entire workers of the NPA for their teamwork and contributions to the successes being recorded.

