Ministry bars fans from Nigeria, Sierra Leone clash

…insists on COVID-19 protocol

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 have advised the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Football Federation against breaching the covid-19 protocol by not allowing fans into the Nations Cup game against Sierra Leone.

In a letter to the Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Ministry said” The Ministry wishes to bring to your urgent attention that in compliance with the condition of no gathering agreed upon by the Ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and contacts sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience and no gathering save for players, match officials and government officials from both countries.

Testings must be conducted on all of them prior to the match. The Ministry further disclosed ” The no gathering no audience for football and contact sports is still in force. Which means there shall be no gathering for the Nigerian vs Sierra Leone match as any violation of this condition may lead to a roll back of the opening up of football and contact sports in the country.

