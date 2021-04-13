Ministry, CBN: We’re not aware of N60bn currency printing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, refuted claims that the Federal Government printed billions of naira last month to cushion its financial trouble.

The clarification followed an allegation by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, that Nigeria printed N60 billion to augment what the threetiers of government shared in March.

Obaseki reportedly stated on Thursday, last week, that Nigeria was in huge financial trouble, alleging that the Federal Government printed N60 billion in March as part of federal allocation last month.

The governor also expressed worry over the country’s increased borrowing, saying it was wrong to continue borrowing without a tangible plan for debt repayment.

When contacted to comment on the development, CBN’s spokesperson, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, told a correspondent of an online news portal, the African Examiner, that he was not aware of any N60 billion that was printed. He said: “I am not aware of that (N60 billion) was printed by the government.”

When contacted also to clarify on the issue, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said enquiries on the matter should be directed to the governor who made the allegation.

The media aide to the Finance Minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, said the Edo State Governor or the CBN should be contacted. “Please direct your questions to the governor, who made the claim or the CBN,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...