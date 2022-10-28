Ministry continues revitalization of Lagos National Stadium

One of Nigeria’s iconic stadiums, the National Stadium, Surulere is on the verge of a complete turnaround after works started on the ground courtesy of Sunday Dare’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative. After preliminary inspections and several weeks of work, rollers have now been deployed to the turf, as work enters a new phase. Nigeria won its first AFCON trophy in 1980 at this stadium and it remains a historic place in the history of Nigerian football. The minister reiterated his commitment to infrastructural development, which has witnessed the rejuvenation of different grounds thus far in the country. The Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, and Daura Township Stadium have all been rejuvenated under Dare’s initiative. While Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna and the Infrastructure in Ife have also being marked down for upgrading, as the adopt-a- Pitch initiatives continue to thrive.

