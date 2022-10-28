Sports

Ministry continues revitalization of Lagos National Stadium

One of Nigeria’s iconic stadiums, the National Stadium, Surulere is on the verge of a complete turnaround after works started on the ground courtesy of Sunday Dare’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative. After preliminary inspections and several weeks of work, rollers have now been deployed to the turf, as work enters a new phase. Nigeria won its first AFCON trophy in 1980 at this stadium and it remains a historic place in the history of Nigerian football. The minister reiterated his commitment to infrastructural development, which has witnessed the rejuvenation of different grounds thus far in the country. The Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, and Daura Township Stadium have all been rejuvenated under Dare’s initiative. While Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna and the Infrastructure in Ife have also being marked down for upgrading, as the adopt-a- Pitch initiatives continue to thrive.

 

Manchester United
Sports

Man United report £70m loss due to pandemic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said the club are having to adapt to “significant economic ramifications” of the coronavirus pandemic after they announced a severe hit to their revenue with net debt rising by 133 per cent.   The club released their quarter four financial results on Wednesday which highlighted the full impact the […]
Sports

NPFL: Shooting dent Rangers continental hope

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Shooting Stars of Ibadan on Saturday put a big dent on Rangers’ hope of playing on the continent after coming back from two-goal down to force the home team to a 2-2 draw in one of the MatchDay 36 games of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.   With the first half ending goalless, Shedrack […]
Sports

Okagbare hot ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria’s Queen of the Tracks, Blessing Okagbare, at the weekend showed what to expect at the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after recording two new Personal Best at the American track league three held in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Okagbare stormed to an impressive 7.10secs to win the 60m after she had run 7.17secs in the […]

