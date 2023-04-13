Ministry did not request N21b from FG for Surulere Stadium –Are

Former Director in the Ministry of Sport, Dr. Ademola Are, has ex- pressed dismay over the recent outcry about the N21b needed to completely fix the National Stadium, Surulere. Speculations and mixed reactions about the cost of renovating the National Stadium Surulere seem to have missed some vital points as investigations revealed that contrary to the report of a National News- paper, the Ministry has re- quested the said sum from the government. This is not true because investigations revealed that Ministry has not requested or received such money from the Federal Government.

The Minister of Sports only mentioned the estimated amount for the complete Renovation of the National Stadium, Surulere based on the sub- mission of a company, and such estimates, are subject to review; according to industry experts. The reactions that have followed this disclosure have been unfortunate, uninformed, and unprogressively,” he said. However, based on experience, Are said: “How does the mere mention of a figure, become the collection of that money? There is so much ignorance about the workings of government. The request must go to the Federal Executive Council. If it gets there, the BPP will do a rigorous costing and approve a reasonable amount in writing, before the Minister can take it to Council. Even at the Council, it will be subjected to interrogations, questions, and possible amendments before it is approved or rejected. So, the mere pronouncement of a figure does not automatically mean it has been approved or released.”

Further investigations on the cost of renovations reveal that costs vary based on stadium capacity; cost of materials, age of stadium, and type of materials used. Checks revealed that for a 51-year-old Stadium, abandoned for 18 years and com- pared with others, the cost of renovation will be about what was mentioned by the Minister. The average global estimates for stadium renovations and upgrade range between $400m and $678m. The stadium in Surulere which suffered abandonment for over 17 years was at its lowest ebb before it got picked up by Dare for an up- grade.