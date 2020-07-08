Ministry disclaims Pepple, alerts security agencies

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has alerted the general public, Corporate Bodies, security Agencies and the world’s Athletics governing body to be weary of the activities of Pepple SY who is parading himself as the Director General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.

In a disclaimer notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development , Gabriel Aduda, the said Pebble is described as an impostor for parading himself as DG of the AFN, a nomenclature not recognised by the extant law setting up sports Federations in Nigeria. According to the statement; “This is to bring to the notice of the sporting public, MDAs and security Agencies the impersonation of the office of the Secretary General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN by one Mr. Pepple SY who claims to be its Director General .

“Nigeria has 38 National sporting Federations under the supervision of the Ministry established under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Each Federation is run by its elected Board members in accordance with its constitution without interference from the Ministry. “In each National Sports Federation, the President is the head of the Federation and presides over its meetings and oversees the implementation of the policies and the directive of the board. “The General Secretary is the chief administrative and chief accounting officer of the National sports Federations.

There is no nomenclature as the Director General of the National Sports Federation. Mr. Pepple SY who is laying fraudulent claim to the Director General of the AFN was never seconded to the Ministry as required by law. He has never worked in any Sports Federation nor seconded as Secretary General.

