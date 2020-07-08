Sports

Ministry disclaims Pepple, alerts security agencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has alerted the general public, Corporate Bodies, security Agencies and the world’s Athletics governing body to be weary of the activities of Pepple SY who is parading himself as the Director General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.

In a disclaimer notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development , Gabriel Aduda, the said Pebble is described as an impostor for parading himself as DG of the AFN, a nomenclature not recognised by the extant law setting up sports Federations in Nigeria. According to the statement; “This is to bring to the notice of the sporting public, MDAs and security Agencies the impersonation of the office of the Secretary General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN by one Mr. Pepple SY who claims to be its Director General .

“Nigeria has 38 National sporting Federations under the supervision of the Ministry established under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Each Federation is run by its elected Board members in accordance with its constitution without interference from the Ministry. “In each National Sports Federation, the President is the head of the Federation and presides over its meetings and oversees the implementation of the policies and the directive of the board. “The General Secretary is the chief administrative and chief accounting officer of the National sports Federations.

There is no nomenclature as the Director General of the National Sports Federation. Mr. Pepple SY who is laying fraudulent claim to the Director General of the AFN was never seconded to the Ministry as required by law. He has never worked in any Sports Federation nor seconded as Secretary General.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Olopade, Supporter’s Club gift sports journalists’ palliatives

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade, and a president of one of the supporter’s clubs in the country at the weekend put smile on the faces of sports journalists after donating palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.   The journalists on the platform of a popular Whatsapp group in […]
Sports

France to allow up to 5,000 fans watch sport in stadiums  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC. It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could […]
Sports

My wife was victimised by AFN officials because of me –Olusoji Fasuba

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has said in an interview on a Whatsapp group, Friends United By Sports, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, that he is surprised that nobody on the continent has been able to erase his 100m record of 9.85 seconds set in 2006 at the Doha Golden League. Excerpts… You are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: