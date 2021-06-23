Ministry endorses 2020 CSI report

Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has expressed support for the 2020 Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR), a research document that analyses the sustainability progress of companies in Nigeria. According to a press release, the CSIR is a multi-stakeholder developed report led by CSR-in-Action, a leading African sustainability consulting and advocacy firm. It takes into cognisance the local business milieu in Nigeria and Africa at large. Commenting on the report, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said: “I strongly believe that sound public policy on trade and investment in Nigeria will provide the foundation for the establishment of key economic and industrial projects that will lead to substantive transformation. “I deeply appreciate the development of this Corporate Sustainable Investment Report, which encourages sustainable and ethical business practices. I am certain that it will contribute significantly to enhancing the investment ecosystem and encouraging businesses to adopt the right practices that will empower Nigerians.”
