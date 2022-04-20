Ministry flags off task team to remove 26 illegal check points

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has flagged off Ports Standing Task Team (PSTT) to remove 26 illegal check points at the port access roads and free port roads of the perennial gridlock.

The task team was established by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in conjunction with Directorate of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to entrench accountability and transparency, boost enforcement activities, as well as promote integrity in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the ministry, Eric Ojiekwe, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated at the flag-off of the Ports Standing Task Team (PSTT)’s “Operation Free the Ports Corridors” along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway that terminal operators were tenants of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and there were terms and conditions for their operations, saying that they can be brought to book.

Amaechi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, stated this, following allegation that the operators intentionally delay containers to accumulate demurrage, while making it compulsory for clients to pay deposit on them and still slow down the process so that the required number of days elapses, causing the importer to lose the deposits.

He said: “The greatest thing that can happen to Nigeria is that Apapa ports remains free and business transactions are achieved in less than 24 hours. “This and more she affirmed can be realised when all agencies operating at the ports adopt a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) geared towards achieving the Nigerian Port Process Manual.”

She noted that discussion was ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Works on how to ameliorate the roads before the rains set in. Ajani noted: “We get the containers out, then to drive from terminals to Liverpool takes another six hours; not that the six hours is stress-free.

This is happening just because we have 26 checkpoints. This next stage we are going is to reduce or completely eliminate illegalities at this point.”

Also, the permanent secretary lauded the PSTT for making it possible for her to get to Apapa from the airport in just 40 minutes, acknowledging that a lot still needs to be done in areas of access roads.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, praised the task team for its success in forming the group as an enlarged task team to remove illegal checkpoints and shanties along the port corridors.

Jime said: “I am particularly excited because of the level of buy-in obtained from the stakeholders, coming from both the public and private sectors.

It goes just to demonstrate how all of us are eager to rid the port corridors of the anomalies we witness daily.”

