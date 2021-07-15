News

Ministry, Japan empower 150 farmers in Edo

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) yesterday empowered some 150 rice farmers with improved rice seeds and farm inputs in Edo State.

The Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Abuja, Hajia Karima Babangida, while distributing the farm inputs to the farmers in Benin, the Edo State capital, said that the move was to ensure food sufficiency. Babangida, who was represented by Mr. Aliyu Suleiman from the ministry, said that the intervention was aimed at supporting no fewer than 1,500 farmers in 10 states including Edo, Kogi, Oyo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Gombe, Katsina, Sokoto, Ogun and Benue States. Babangida noted that 150 small holder farmers were selected from each of the benefitting states to cultivate one hectare of rice farm each. She, however, explained that each rice farmer would receive 50kg of certified seeds, four bags of NPK, two bags of Urea, one litre of soil Amender, four litres of pesticides and five litres of pre/ post emergence herbicides.

“This is the complete inputs needed to cultivate one hectare of farm land. It would boost the ongoing efforts of the ministry on its various interventions aimed at alleviating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and flood on farmers and increasing production in the country,” she said. Babangida, however, appealed to the Edo State Office of FMARD and the ADP to monitor the activities and provide extension services to the farmers, even as she urged the farmers to make judicious use of the inputs so as to encourage the government to do more for them. She, therefore, warned that there should be no diversion or sale of the inputs, adding that the government had put mechanisms in place to monitor and deal with any farmer who diverted or sold the inputs.

