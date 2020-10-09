Ministry reinstates Okonkwo as SSAEAC President

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has reinstated President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Chris Okonkwo, prematurely retired from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Recall that the SSAEAC President was prematurely retired by the former Managing Director of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, vide a letter dated April 24, 2020, an action the union described as illegal, malice and impunity- driven and promptly challenged.

The union in a statement by Nnamdi Ajibo on behalf of the General Secretary said: “We are glad that after due investigation and review of our petitions, the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Power, unanimously approved the reinstatement of Engr. Dr. Okonkwo to his position in TCN, with full payment of his entitlements.

This was conveyed by another letter dated 25th September 2020, ref: TCN/MD/CEO/01/8.0/Vol. 2/584/2020. “Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), hereby express appreciation to the President C-in-C represented by the Honourable Ministers (Labour and Power), Permanent Secretary (Power), new Managing Director TCN, new Executive Directors and Directors FMOP, for principled and professional stance that culminated in the delivery of justice.”

The union equally expressed appreciation to the President and National Administrative Council (NAC) members of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), National Executive Council (SSAEAC), teeming SSAEAC members and sympathisers for standing firm in pursuit of justice in the intervening five months.

