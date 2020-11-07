Ministry seeks bailout from Presidency to upgrade facilities

…as Council of Sports recommends Dec 3rd- 18 for Festival

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has said his ministry will seek financial bailout from the Presidency so as to complete abandoned sports infrastructure across the country. The minister who made the disclosure in his remarks at the opening of the Council of Sports meeting taking place in Asaba, Delta State on Friday, said it was necessary to urgently revamp the moribund sporting facilities as part of the critical moves in the revival of the sector in the country. He added that, in a bid to develop sports from the grassroots, mini sports centres would be built in all parts of the country.

“We need sporting facilities in our states; we are approaching the Federal Government for bailout funds to put most of the abandoned facilities back. We also plan to build mini sports centres in all states of the country.

Those that already have would be given facelift,” he said. He told the Council that it was imperative to stimulate growth of the sector through grassroots development. The minister said, under his watch, sports would transit from mere recreation to business so as to empower the youth. Meanwhile, the technical session of National Council on Sports has recommended December 3, 2020 for the opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, with the closing ceremony holding on December 18. According to the communiqué issued at the end of the Council meeting, it was agreed that the games would open on Thursday December 3 with opening ceremony scheduled for December 5 and closing ceremony on Thursday December 18.

The competition proper is staggered in two phases from December 12th- 16th. The recommendations are however subject to the buy-in of the PTF and final approval by the President and Commander in – Chief President Mohammadu Buhari. The festival was postponed a few days to the kick off due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March.

