Ministry seeks unified safety enforcement on waterways

The Federal Ministry of Transportation is in the process of building unified enforcement guidelines for safety in the country’s water.

It is part of efforts to curb some boat skippers, who are not certified by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in Lagos during a courtesy visit by General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel to the agency’s head office.

He noted that the unskilled boat operators were fond of ignoring safety procedures and endanger the lives of passengers.

The agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, noted in a statement that Jamoh had said that NIMASA would get tough with untrained and uncertified boat skippers, adding that he had suggested the development of cohesive safety enforcement guidelines and regulations for implementation across the littoral states.

Jamoh noted that the harmonisation of standards and procedures for safety in the territorial waters would go a long way in minimising unsafe practices by operators of non-conventional vessels, which were not subject to international standards, but rely mainly on national regulations.

He said: “We will now start to check that. The issue is important, that is why I would start to take it more seriously, because charity begins at home. If we have enforcement officers and they are laid back, they will continue to watch what is happening without doing anything.”

Also, the LASWA’s general manager promised to intensify information sharing between his agency and NIMASA as part of efforts to improve collaboration for maritime safety.

He stressed: “We have the database of small craft, which I believe that we would be ready to share with NIMASA,”

