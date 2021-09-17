Sports

Ministry sets up committee for Football Master Plan

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday constituted a 17- man committee to come up with a 10-year National Football Master Plan for Nigerian football. The move followed the charge of President Muhammudu Buhari when he received the Minister sports, Sunday Dare and President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick recently at the Presidential Villa Abuja. Experienced women’s football administrator, Ayo Omidiran and current NFF Secretary General, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi, Former NFF chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and former vice chairman of the Nigerian FA , Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta are also in the committee that will recommend development blueprint for Nigeria Football.

