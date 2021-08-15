Sports

Ministry sets up committee to probe missed tests by athletes

Posted on

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has constituted a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding 10 athletes of Team Nigeria ineligible to contest at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

 

Following the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) ruling that 10 of Team Nigeria’s athletes were ineligible to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on account of not taking at least third mandatory Out of Competition Test (OCT), the Minister promised to probe the unfortunate development.

 

The committee of seven to investigate the development is chaired by Professor Ken Anugweje of the University of Port Harcourt, while other members are Dr. John Onyeudo, Director Sports Medicine in the Ministry; Femi Ajao of the Ministry’s Zonal office and Maria Wophil, of the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Ministry as Secretary

Sports

Man City duo test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday. Two members of the club’s staff, whose identities have not been revealed, have also tested positive. Defender Walker and striker Jesus now look set to miss City’s Premier League matches against Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea, […]
Sports

Iheanacho fires Lesotho, Benin Republic warning

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…scores hattrick in Leicester’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield …hails teammates for heroics   Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho may have sent panic into the camps of Nigeria’s opponents in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin Republic and Lesotho, after he fired a hattrick in Leicester City’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield United in the English […]
Sports

Cole holds boxing clinic in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Keen to discover next Ajagba Charles Ogundiya Undefeated Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole, is set to hold a one-day Boxing Clinic for prospective pugilists in Lagos on August 14. The Ajegunle-born boxer like many Nigerians was not impressed by the lack of representation of the country’s boxers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. To this effect, […]

