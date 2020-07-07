Sports

Ministry takes delivery of 10,000 face masks for sporting activities

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Youth Corps Members on Monday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes.

 

The ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja, saw the Director General of the NYSC Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu hand over the masks to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. Gabriel Aduda who stood in for the Minister Mr. Sunday Dare.

 

The over 10,000 face masks handmade by the corps members were produced ahead of the resumption of sporting activities to support athletes against the spread of covid-19 during the festival which was put on hold.

 

Aduda while receiving the masks from the corps members, said he was impressed with their kind gesture towards complementing the Ministry’s efforts at safeguarding the health of Nigerian athlete

