Ministry tasks unemployed youths on vocation

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Lagos State, has called on unemployed persons, the under-employed and those patiently waiting for white collar jobs to learn a vocation. Mrs Cecelia Dada, Commissioner for WAPA, Lagos, said this on Tuesday at the end of a 4-week Short-Term Skills Acquisition Programme for Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives, Ikeja, held in the Command Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Dada as saying that the Lagos State Government (LASG) embarked on vocational trainings for women, men and youths to curb unemployment and empower citizens towards self-reliance to enhance a viable economy. According to her, one of such socio-economic intervention programmes by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state is the four weeks short-term skills acquisition programme.

She said: “The specific target for this economic empowerment and elevation of recipients’ status from the state of dependency, to resourcefulness in providing the needs of their respective families. “There is a dearth of ‘white collar’ jobs also, it is in realisation of this economic reality, that the LASG established 19 functional Skills Acquisition Centres across the state, with 20 vocations being taught at these Centres. “With yet additional yet-to-be Commissioned Centres at Agid- ingbi Road, Ikeja and one more Centre at Ibeshe, thereby creating an avenue of self-sustainability for the Lagos Citizenry.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has taken women empowerment as one of its focal policies in order to mitigate the effects of poverty prevalence among women. “We also realise that when women are economically empowered, there is less tension in the home front and obvious reduction in Domestic Violence.”

Dada, who congratulated the 250 graduands, wished them progress in their various businesses, also applauded the teachers and instructors who ensured that participants were well taught and thoroughly grounded in their chosen vocations. “You have a gold mine deposited in you through the just concluded training, dig out, explore, package yourself, your handwork well and use it to better your lives and those of the people around you. “You must not forget the days of your little beginning as you have been well thought on the basics of your skill, it’s now left for you to bring in your creativity,” she said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...