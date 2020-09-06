Ministry thanks President, PTF for re-opening sports

•Warns against breaching protocols

…as he directs clubs to implement licensing control

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for reopening football and team sports behind closed doors in line with COVID- 19 guidelines.

The Ministry also thanked President Buhari for also reopening the NYSC Orientation camps. The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, had on Thursday announced the reopening of sports without fans under the close supervision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr Gabriel Aduda: “We commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for reopening football and team sports and the NYSC Orientation Camps which have been in the cooler since the outbreak of COVID-19. “We are happy that our athletes can now they know how to do best and our youth can return to camp.

“The last few months have been very tough for our athletes as well as the ministry. “The ministry shall ensure full compliance with all necessary protocols and tests before approval is given for resumption or sporting activity or football matches.

“Approval must be sought and given before any game is played, all protocols must be put in place and guidelines obeyed as directed by PTF and NCDC.”

The ministry has set up a COVID- 19 monitoring and approval team for every sport engagement and event.

While assuring that all steps for the resumption of the Nigerian domestic League is on-going, Aduda warned that the league would not resume until basic conditions are fulfilled.

“Indeed, the steps to return our football league to prime position are on-going. The domestic League will not commence until the regulations and controls in the aspect of financial and licensing control are put in place,” he said.

“The NFF must put clubs on notice and enforce these regulations and controls as stipulated, otherwise the Nigerian Professional and Amateur Leagues would not be approved for resumption,” he said.

Earlier, the minister had directed the NFF to communicate with the clubs the need to comply fully with financial controls and regulation as stipulated in the rule book before a date can be fixed for the resumption of the league.

