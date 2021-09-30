Ministry to address challenges confronting youths

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is determined to address challenges and issues affecting Nigerian youths. The ministry is set to host the first-ever National Youth Conference in Nigeria to support and develop youths as co-builders of the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Coordinator of the conference, Nkechi Obi, said the event is premised on the realization that Nigeria needs her youths not only to be supported and developed but to understand the dimensions of political development, grasp national issues and consciously place themselves in positions of leadership. Obi said the conference would also achieve the fullness of inclusiveness for the nation’s youth. She said the conference will take place from October 12 to October 15 in Abuja. She said the conference is the first of its kind and would explore the critical issues in the agitations/ calls for more inclusive youth policies to create the structure and system for youths to participate in politics, governance, tech and creativities.

